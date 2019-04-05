Newly-released body cam video shows moment Groton officer is dragged during 2018 traffic stop

GROTON — Groton Town Police have released shocking video of a traffic stop incident in February 2018. Officer Tyler DeAngelo was dragged for almost a mile when the driver tried to take off on Route 1. Officer DAngelo survived, but was injured.

The driver, Taj Dickerson, was charged with engaging in a police pursuit and was later found guilty. Dickerson was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after 400 days.

Officer DeAngelo smelled marijuana, and Dickerson admitted to having some on him. A back–up unit arrived, and Dickerson went along with the officer’s request to step out of his car. Dickerson informed officers that he had a pit bull inside the car, and officers told him to take the dog out.

A further search found crack cocaine, and officers made to arrest Dickerson. While they were putting the dog inside the cruiser, Dickerson ran back to his car. Officer DeAngelo chased after Dickerson, and a fight erupted inside the car. While Officer DeAngelo continued to struggle with Dickerson, Dickerson was able to put the car into drive and sped away with DeAngelo partially hanging out.

The car continued west on Fort Hill Road, and onto Poquonnock Road. DeAngelo tried getting Dickerson to stop as the car reached 50 mph.

Officer DeAngleo remained halfway out of the car for around 1 mile.

When it seemed that Dickerson was steering the car at a telephone pole, Officer DeAngelo grabbed the steering wheel and steered them away. DeAngelo then let go of the car, and fell onto Poquonnock Road, sustaining some non-life threatening injuries.

