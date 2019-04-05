Over 20 pounds of marijuana, 700 vape cartridges seized in Groton, 19-year-old arrested

Written by Nadine Bourne

Groton Town Police say a resident was arrested after large drug seizure.

Police say they were granted a search warrant for 34 Lestertown Road, the home of 19-year-old Sage Baranski. Baranski had an out-of-state arrest warrant from another law enforcement agency, according to police, which led them to search the Groton home.

When police searched the home, they found and seized the following:

$39,270 in cash

23 pounds of marijuana

735 marijuana vape cartridges

1 bottle of Promethanzine

2 bottles of liquid Tetrahydrocannabino

Various marijuana edibles

Baranski was not home at the time police seized the drugs and evidence. Thursday, the arrest warrant was granted to police, and Baranski turned himself in.

Police have charged Baranski with possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, and operating a drug factory.

Baranski is set to appear in New London Superior Court on April 15th and is currently held on a $50,000 bond.