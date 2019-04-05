× West Haven man arrested, charged with setting fire to local Family Dollar

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police said resident Patrick Savino, 38, was charged with arson and criminal mischief after an investigation into four fires at a Family Dollar.

The fire at the Family Dollar store in early March was treated as “incendiary”. Police said there were four fires around the Family Dollar, but one is being called arson.

Police said Savino was served with the arrest warrant Friday after their investigation into the fires.

Savino is currently being held on bond.

41.270548 -72.946971