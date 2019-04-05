× Winchester Police warn residents to be on the lookout after two daytime burglaries

Written by Nadine Bourne

WINCHSETER — Winchester Police are urging residents to be aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhoods after two daytime burglaries.

On March 27, 2019, police say an unknown person kicked a door open to a home on Walnut Street, and wound up stealing an engagement ring, a handgun, a Play Station gaming console, and loose change.

Then, on April 4, 2019, a homeowner who lives on Holabird Avenue called the police after reportedly seeing a man running out of her house. During the investigation, police learned back door in the house was kicked in. The homeowner described the intruder as a white male, 5′ 7″, stocky build, with short hair and a mustache. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Police say they are following various leads, and believe that the suspect is someone who has recently been released from prison after being arrested last year for similar burglaries.

If residents see anything suspicious, they are advised to call police immediately.