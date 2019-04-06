1 man dead, 2 juveniles in police custody after crash involving stolen car in Hartford

HARTFORD – One man has died after a crash on Broad Street in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Police said that juveniles are being charged with the stolen motor vehicle fatal accident.

Police were in the immediate vicinity of the accident when it occurred.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Broad Street is closed between Russ Street and Park Street.

The roads will be closed for several hours. The department’s Crime Scene and Accident Reconstruction teams are on scene.

Police said they have made multiple arrests in connection with the crash and are seeking one or more suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story; we’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

Motor vehicle collision confirmed fatality. Stolen m/v involved. Several in custody. One or more outstanding. Crime Scene Division accident reconstruction team on their way. Media briefing 2:30, Hungerford/Grand St w/Ofc.Jenkins — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 6, 2019