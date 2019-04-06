Beautiful week ahead, 2 chances for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a rainy mess moved through the area (with some experiencing light wintry mix), The weather is beginning to calm down. Temps are going to soar through the weekend to near 70 degrees. This warm weather will even last through Monday when a storm system is expected to move in bringing another chance for rainfall.

It's not until after Monday that we will experience a slight cold snap, with a front moving through on Tuesday. This will knock high temps back into the 50s. Strong April sunshine will stick around through the bulk of the week, with some rainfall coming on Friday. A potent frontal system will be the main driver for that rainfall according to latest data.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Clouds break for sun, milder. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: AM rain then clearing. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 50s.

