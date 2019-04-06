× East Windsor Police looking for ‘suspicious white man’

EAST WINDSOR — Police are looking for a suspicious white man in East Windsor Saturday.

Officers said that the have received calls of a suspicious white man driving a grey/silver Nissan four door sedan in the area of Laurel View estates off of South Water Street.

The man was described as having a heavy European accent. He allegedly approached several elderly women by foot or by car, claiming to be a Uber driver and asked them if they needed rides.

The man also asked about the value of the mobile homes and wanted to enter one of the homes.

Police were given a partial registration plate that read 78061.

Officers are looking to speak to and identify the man to continue their investigation.

If anyone has information or comes in contact with the person, call the East Windsor police at 860-292-8240.