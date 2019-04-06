× Gallons of gasoline poured on Ridgefield baseball field, set ablaze

RIDGEFIELD — 24 gallons of gasoline were poured on a baseball field in Ridgefield Saturday and set on fire.

According to the Town of Ridgefield, CT Facebook page, a decision was made to “dry the field quicker” by pouring gasoline on the field and setting it on fire. The Ridgefield High school baseball game was delayed due to weather conditions on the field that morning.

Ridgefield Fire Department, Public Works, DEEP, the Ridgefield Police Department, and the Ridgefield Certified Spill Response Team all responded to the scene to put out the fire.

The “decision” is being looked into by Ridgefield Police.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire and there is no threat to the public.

The field will may be closed for the week due to the need for testing to be completed by investigators.

The “decision” is being looked into by Ridgefield Police.