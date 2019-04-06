× Inmates overdose on fentanyl inside Hartford Correctional Center

HARTFORD — Four inmates at the Hartford Correctional Center were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl inside the jail.

The Department of Correction tells FOX61 that about 9 o’clock Thursday night, staff responded to an inmate who appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose, and administered first aid and Narcan.

The statement from DOC says that “shortly thereafter, staff learned of two other individuals” also apparently overdosing. DOC says medical staff noticed during the intake process that another offender being returned to the prison from parole also appeared to have symptoms of overdose. Department of Correction medical staff administered the overdose drug Narcan twice to three of the four offenders.

All four offenders were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Three have been returned to the Correctional Center. The condition of the fourth inmates has not been released. The names of the inmates are being withheld to preserve medical privacy.

Correction officials say they and Connecticut State Police are investigating how the drugs got into the facility, which primarily houses prisoners who are awaiting trial.