K-9 officer finds accused man in cemetery after hit and run crash

April 6, 2019

Jared Minski, 30 Photo Credit: Norwich Police Department

NORWICH — A man was arrested Saturday in Jewett City after a hit and run crash in Norwich.

Police said that they were dispatched to the area of Backus Hospital just before 8 a.m.

The car involved drove away from the scene and was located abandon on Fanning Avenue.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to help police find the suspect.

K-9 Ozzy found the suspect, later identified as Jared Minski, in a cemetery. Minski, 29, was allegedly waiting for a ride to pick him up.

Minski is facing numerous charges including, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

