Large brush fire shuts down I-91 northbound in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN — A large brush fire shut down I-91 northbound in North Haven between exits 12 and 13 Saturday evening.
According the the North Haven Fire Department’s twitter page, multiple engines were on the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to the Sentinel Hill Road neighborhood.
The highway was shut down so that firefighters can fight it safely, but reopened around 5:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported from the scene and no homes were damaged.
