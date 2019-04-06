× Large brush fire shuts down I-91 northbound in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — A large brush fire shut down I-91 northbound in North Haven between exits 12 and 13 Saturday evening.

According the the North Haven Fire Department’s twitter page, multiple engines were on the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to the Sentinel Hill Road neighborhood.

The highway was shut down so that firefighters can fight it safely, but reopened around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the scene and no homes were damaged.

Large brush fire on both sides of I-91N between exits 12 & 13. Multiple engines on scene working to prevent the fire from spreading to the Sentinel Hill Rd neighborhood. I-91N is currently shut down to allow for safe FD operations. — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) April 6, 2019