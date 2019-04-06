Long-time Coachella worker dies after fall in staging area

An employee working in the staging area on the Coachella grounds fell to his death while setting up for the upcoming festival, Indio, California, police spokesman Benjamin Guitron said Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead when police arrived around 9:30 a.m. PT.

Goldenvoice Media Group, which promotes the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, called him “a colleague, a friend, a family member.”

“He has been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved,” the festival said in a statement. “He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival.”

According to a tweet from the Riverside office of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the employee fell from a roof.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident and trying to determine what led to the fatal fall.

This year’s event will be held April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are the headline acts.

