Plainville girl battling rare blood disorder, looks to UConn Lady Huskies for strength

PLAINVILLE --  Sports has a way to impact many lives, whether you're a fan of player or a team, or you find inspiration from one of the two.

In November of  2018, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team were introduced to a Plainville girl who is battling a rare blood disease.  When she was 14-months, Daniela Ciriello was diagnosed with Beta Thalassemia Major, a disease that does not produce healthy red blood cells.

Every three weeks, 6-year-old Daniela Ciriello must see a doctor for a blood transfusion in order to stay alive.

This procedure is necessary until there's a cure for her illness.

