× Quinnipiac’s ‘Big Event’ attracts over 1,000 people for good cause

HAMDEN — The Big Event, contributing to a big effort.

The appropriately named annual community service day is the largest student-run event at Quinnipiac University.

It draws over fifteen hundred students, faculty and alumni who come back every year to participate. It’s the first of many for new Quinnipiac President Judy Olian.

“We just want to make a difference. Sometimes it’s with our brain and sometimes it’s with our brawn,” said Olian. “There’s a generosity of spirit, kindness and a coming together around this community that I think typifies Quinnipiac.”

Each participant volunteers three hours of their Saturday. Over the last ten years, they’ve completed 35 thousand hours of service.

Students attended over 80 locations across greater New Haven. One of the largest locations was Camp Cedarcrest where 450 Quinnipiac students got to work.

I’m raking. We cleared out the horseshoes and around the playground too to make it as pretty as possible here, said Quinnipiac senior Holy Nelson.

Raking, painting, and bagging are just three of the many things Quinnipiac students did to volunteer. It offered students a chance to get involved in their community beyond the classroom.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling to give back to the place I call home,” said Quinnipiac sophomore Audrey Sullivan.

The Big Event was a big success. It’s one that Quinnipiac hopes to grow for years to come.