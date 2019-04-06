The Stan Simpson Show — Chef Jay Lewis

Posted 10:17 AM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, April 6, 2019

Windsor chef Jay Lewis now has his signature potato salad – Baby J’s potato salad - on grocery store shelves at Geissler’s. Soon, the chef’s signature spice – Errrr-Thang spice – will be on those shelves

Guest: Chef Jay Lewis

"Like" the Stan Simpson Show on Facebook, and follow Stan on Twitter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.