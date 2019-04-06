Two people injured in dramatic single-car crash in Danbury

DANBURY – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dramatic crash early Saturday morning.

Danbury Fire officials say they, Danbury Police, and EMS units were alerted to a serious motor vehicle accident on West Street near Pleasant Street in Danbury. Police units arrived first to find one victim entrapped in a car, while a second person was able to get out of it.

Fire officials say the car was a small convertible that had struck a telephone pole, a wooden fence, a mailbox, a sign, a steel pole, two stonewalls, and then finally came to rest against a small tree near a house.

Firefighters say they had to work to extricate the trapped person from the heavily damaged car. Using the Hurst Jaws of Life, firefighters removed the passenger door and then had to use other tools to disentangle the victim’s legs from the crushed floorboard. Firefighters say the front tire was impaled into the floorboard, further complicating the rescue.

The victim was extricated safely, and placed into the care of Danbury EMS. The second victim was transported to the hospital by a second ambulance.

The Danbury Police Department is conducting the investigation into the cause of the accident.