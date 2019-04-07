Another legislative committee to vote on pot legalization in Connecticut

Posted 4:15 PM, April 7, 2019, by

A picture shows a female cannabis plant at a cannabis plantation in the village of Yammouneh in the Bekaa valley, central Lebanon on July 23, 2018. - The sun-soaked cannabis fields stretch to the horizon, just out of reach of a nearby army checkpoint. Its production is lucrative in Lebanon, but growers fear legalising its medical use could slash profits. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images)

HARTFORD —  Another Connecticut legislative committee will act on a bill that could ultimately legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those 21 years and older.

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation outlining out how marijuana would be legalized. The bill also allows people who were previously convicted of marijuana possession to petition the courts to have their records erased.

It’s one of several bills moving through the legislative process this year. Advocates expect the pieces will eventually be included in one bill for consideration by lawmakers.

The Judiciary Committee will also vote Monday on legislation clarifying employers don’t have to allow workers to possess, smoke or consume marijuana products, or perform their duties under the influence of cannabis. Another bill addresses driving under the influence.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.