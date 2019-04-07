× East Haven man charged with assault with a motor vehicle

EAST HAVEN — A man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly struck a person with his car Saturday twice.

Police were dispatched to Breezewood Condominiums on calls of a person being struck by a vehicle. The victim was being medically treated by East Haven Fire Department by the time officers arrived.The victim was later transported to the local hospital for additional evaluation.

The victim later told police that that he and another resident gotten into a verbal argument.

The argument started when the victim confronted the suspect, identified as Gary Gambardella.

According to the victim, Gambardella considered himself the as the complex’s “de facto” maintenance man. Gambardella allegedly was doing unauthorized maintenance work on the roof.

The argument continued into the parking lot and Gambardella got into his car.

The victim was standing behind the car when Gambardella reversed into him. The victim was dragged as Gambardella tried to leave the parking lot.

The man was able to free himself and ran towards the car in an attempt to prevent Gambardella from leaving the lot.

Gambardella allegedly accelerated, striking the victim again with the car.

Several witnesses confirmed with police the victim’s story and Gambardella, 61, was placed under arrest.

Gambardella is facing several charges including assault in the first degree.

He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven court April 17.