Exceptionally warm Sunday, rain Monday

Tuesday will be another warm day ahead of a cold front that will bring some showers and a cooler airmass. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, but cooler. Overall, both days should be pleasant. Friday will be rainy ahead of another storm system.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Mild. Partly clear. Low: 40s
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 60s.
MONDAY: AM rain then clearing. High: 60s.
TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 50s.
