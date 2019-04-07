Exceptionally warm Sunday, rain Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great day ahead as we see temps soar back into the upper 60's to near 70. Expect some late clouds which will help to insulate us and keep temps from dropping considerably. Rain will develop overnight and last until around Noon. Temps will rebound a bit as sunshine breaks out during the afternoon in spots.

Tuesday will be another warm day ahead of a cold front that will bring some showers and a cooler airmass. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, but cooler. Overall, both days should be pleasant. Friday will be rainy ahead of another storm system.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mild. Partly clear. Low: 40s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: AM rain then clearing. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 50s.

