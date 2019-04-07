× Fatal crash closes Route 140 in Ellington

ELLINGTON – State Police say a local man was killed in a single-car rollover crash in Ellington.

The crash occurred on Route 140 (Crystal Lake Road), shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. State Police say 26-year-old Sean Ruel of Jobs Hill Road in Ellington was traveling Westbound on Rt. 140 near Webster Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck an embankment, and the car overturned. Ruel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 140 is currently closed at Teaberry Ridge Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A crash reconstruction team is on the scene. Route 140 is expected be closed for several hours as investigators work the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.