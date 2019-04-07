Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing man last seen wearing hospital gown

Attardo Biagino, 58, Hartford.

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Hartford, last seen wearing a green hospital gown.

Officers are looking for Attardo Biagino,58, of Hartford.

Biagino is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall and weighs about 169lbs.

The missing man was last seen wearing a green hospital gown and a blue scrub pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

