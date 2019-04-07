HartfordHasIt – and comedian Michael Ian Black is telling the world

HARTFORD – Comedian Michael Ian Black was born in New Jersey. He has lived in Fairfield County – in Redding, or ‘the wilds of Connecticut as his Twitter profile says – for a number of years. But apparently, he is only just now discovering Hartford.

The former member of The State comedy troupe, frequent guest commenter on MTV and VH1 shows, and successful poker player announced his new-found love for the Insurance City to his almost 2 million followers. The first tweet was a bit of a back-handed compliment, saying “Just spent an enjoyable evening in Hartford, CT. I didn’t even know such a thing was possible!”

Just spent an enjoyable evening in Hartford, CT. I didn’t even know such a thing was possible! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 7, 2019

In a city that’s supposed to have an inferiority complex, people could be forgiven if they wondered if Hartford was about to be the butt of the comedian’s jokes. But he only kept up the praise, saying he lost his voice, but he still had a nice time. “What a town!” wrote.

Also, my voice is gone due to illness but you don’t even have to talk to have a nice time in Hartford. What a town! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 7, 2019

After that, Black went a little blue, throwing some adult language into the tweets – but still exulting the food, fun, and cultural attractions of the capital city, from the Harriet Beecher Stowe House to table-side guacamole to the Connecticut Science Center.

Plenty of people responded on Twitter, and the vast majority agreed. He even got the attention of Mayor Bronin. (In his replies to the mayor, he claims the title of “Proud Nutmegger”, and says he does tip more than 9%.)

And you even missed the cool places: cocktails at LittleRiverRestoratives, coffee at Story & Soil, farm to table at Firebox, craft beer at Hartford Brewing Co, steam punk treasures at Curioporium & much much more — Bethany Berger (@bethanyrberger) April 7, 2019

My improv team and I are just waking up downtown. We were at the Hartford Improv Festival last night! Wanna get brunch? — Sabrina H (@_SabrinaHerrera) April 7, 2019

Hartford’s a hidden gem these days! — Melissa (@melbers88) April 7, 2019

It's literally in the slogan! (We tried to tell you!) #hartfordhasit pic.twitter.com/tFTlAw1xPW — Mindy Lewis (@Mindy_Lew) April 7, 2019

@infosysusa liked @ChooseHartford so much we decided to bring 1000+ high tech jobs to downtown. And yeah, Agave’s tacos are the real deal (and I grew up on Texas). DM me the next time through — will show you what @MayorBronin and others are building here — Jeff Auker (@jeffauker) April 7, 2019