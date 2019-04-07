HartfordHasIt – and comedian Michael Ian Black is telling the world

HARTFORD – Comedian Michael Ian Black was born in New Jersey. He has lived in Fairfield County – in Redding, or ‘the wilds of Connecticut as his Twitter profile says – for a number of years. But apparently, he is only just now discovering Hartford.
The former member of The State comedy troupe, frequent guest commenter on MTV and VH1 shows, and successful poker player announced his new-found love for the Insurance City to his almost 2 million followers. The first tweet was a bit of a back-handed compliment, saying “Just spent an enjoyable evening in Hartford, CT. I didn’t even know such a thing was possible!”
In a city that’s supposed to have an inferiority complex, people could be forgiven if they wondered if Hartford was about to be the butt of the comedian’s jokes. But he only kept up the praise, saying he lost his voice, but he still had a nice time. “What a town!” wrote.
After that, Black went a little blue, throwing some adult language into the tweets – but still exulting the food, fun, and cultural attractions of the capital city, from the Harriet Beecher Stowe House to table-side guacamole to the Connecticut Science Center.
Photo Gallery
Plenty of people responded on Twitter, and the vast majority agreed. He even got the attention of Mayor Bronin. (In his replies to the mayor, he claims the title of “Proud Nutmegger”, and says he does tip more than 9%.)