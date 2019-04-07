New Haven residents fighting to end gun violence in a unique way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN-- A community partnership in New Haven is working to end gun violence in a new and exciting way- by transforming guns into gardening tools.

The pews were filled at the United Church on the Green on Sunday as residents came together united for one cause- to end gun violence.

Raw Tools is a national organization that began turning guns into gardening tools six years ago after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Raw Tools teamed up with multiple community organizations including the New Haven Police Department, Yale-New Haven Hospital and the Newtown Action Alliance to bring Raw Tools to New Haven in 2018.

Guns voluntarily turned in from the New Haven Gun Buyback Program are dismantled and transformed into new gardening tools.

The gardening tools are then given to community gardens throughout new haven.

“So what was once a gun that takes life, will now be used in community gardens that literally grow food to help produce life,” Director of Raw Tools Mike Martin said.