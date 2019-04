× Person take to hospital after crash in Hamden

HAMDEN –One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hamden Sunday.

Firefighters said that they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Whitney Avenue and Bittersweet Lane. According to the Hamden Fire Department’s Twitter page, there are reports of “heavy damage.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Hamden police are also at the scene.

