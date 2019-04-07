× Racial slurs found written on CCSU buildings

NEW BRITAIN — Racial slurs were found written on two Central Connecticut State University buildings Sunday morning.

A CCSU spokesman said in a written statement, that racial slurs were spray-painted on the wall of the Student Center and the nearby Welte Parking Garage.

CCSU police were notified and a facilities team began the process of removing the offensive words from the buildings.

The spokesperson said that a second chemical treatment is necessary to remove paint from the Student Center and will be applied Monday morning.

A banner was hung over the slur on the Student Center “to provide 100 percent coverage.”

CCSU are investigating the incident.