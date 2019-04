Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo updates us on the budget surplus, and the "Rainy Day Fund" balance. He also discusses a bill that would have Connecticut join other states that have a "public option" health care plan, which would be overseen by Lembo's office.

The plan would initially allow small businesses and non-profits to have access to health insurance coverage through the state's own health plan. Eventually, it would be open to the public, and offer subsidies to help pay premiums for people who don't qualify for subsidies under the federal Affordable Care Act.