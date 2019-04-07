41.760602 -72.691970
The Real Story: CT businesses watching tolls, public option proposals
The Real Story: State budget chief Melissa McCaw
The Real Story: Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the Lamont budget proposal
Hearing held on toll proposals following Governors transportation pitch
Bob Stefanowski sits down with FOX61 to talk about Gov. Lamont’s shifting stance on tolls
Lamont talks tolls; details bold plan for I-84 viaduct rebuild
Lamont administration unveils latest map on proposed highway tolls in Connecticut
WATCH: Gov. Lamont holds press conference on tolls
The Real Story: Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader
Protestors speak out against highway tolls in Enfield
The Real Story: Comptroller Kevin Lembo on a current surplus, and a CT ‘public option’
Governor Lamont changes stance, says he will consider tolling cars
Gov. Lamont holds impromptu Q&A ranging from tolls to tribes
The Real Story: Senator Osten and Senator-elect Sampson debate CT’s budget