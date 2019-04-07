VIDEO: Stolen vehicle rams several Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released video of a pursuit in which a stolen vehicle rammed several cruisers.

According to a release from the highway patrol, on April 3 at 2:14 p.m., troopers tried to stop a stolen 2000 Lincoln Continental.

According to FOX61's sister station WJW in Cleveland,  the vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Miles Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.  The highway patrol said the pursuit lasted a short time before it was terminated for safety reasons.

