34 cars receive flat tires due to a large metal piece in roadway on Route 8, I-84 westbound

Posted 11:50 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, April 8, 2019

WATERBURY — 34 cars received flat tires after running over a large piece of metal on the road between I-84 Westbound and Route 8 Northbound.

State Police said that the Department of Transportation responded and removed the metal piece with a payloader.

The DOT said that the piece being there has nothing to do with DOT road work and added that truck dropped a bunch of material on the roadway that caused issues.

No one seems to have been hurt from the incident.

