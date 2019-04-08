34 cars receive flat tires due to a large metal piece in roadway on Route 8, I-84 westbound
WATERBURY — 34 cars received flat tires after running over a large piece of metal on the road between I-84 Westbound and Route 8 Northbound.
State Police said that the Department of Transportation responded and removed the metal piece with a payloader.
The DOT said that the piece being there has nothing to do with DOT road work and added that truck dropped a bunch of material on the roadway that caused issues.
No one seems to have been hurt from the incident.
