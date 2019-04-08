April 2019 Above & Beyond Award: Joe Espinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Espinal

Company Commander - Army Reserve

Nominated By: Mae Burns

Joe Espinal is a one of a kind leader who goes above and beyond for the community he is a part of. He proudly serves his country as a company commander in the U.S. Army Reserve. Splitting his time between his men and his drive to complete law school. Joe always takes a second to help a soldier or fellow student in need. He serves as a volunteer at the local USO's, as a TAPs mentor for the children of deceased service members, and has participated with the Army Partnership with local schools teaching children math. Giving back to his community and fellow man is Joe's number one priority. Joe dreams of being a successful city prosecutor so that he can bring safety back to his community. Joe Espinal is a fighter, leader, and hero. He is someone who every member of the community can be fiercely proud of. Joe has served in the U.S. Army for 5 years as an active duty field artillery officer and deployed overseas to a combat zone. He is currently serving as a company commander in the Army Reserve while attending the University of Connecticut School of Law full time.

