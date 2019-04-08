Dryer Tuesday with a chance of rain, temps in the mid 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a wet Monday, things will dry out during the overnight hours with Tuesday’s commute being much drier.

That being said there is a chance we see some more showers Tuesday evening as another low pressure system tracks to the north of us.

Better weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday trade off we’re a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Next chance for rain joins us on Friday night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: AM rain then clearing. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 50s.

THURSDAY: Cooler sun. Highs : mid 50s

FRIDAY: Rain late. Highs : Low 60s

