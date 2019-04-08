Dryer Tuesday with a chance of rain, temps in the mid 60s

After a wet Monday, things will dry out during the overnight hours with Tuesday’s commute being much drier.
That being said there is a chance we see some more showers Tuesday evening as another low pressure system tracks to the north of us.
Better weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday trade off we’re a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Next chance for rain joins us on Friday night.
FORECAST DETAILS:
MONDAY: AM rain then clearing. High: 60s.
TUESDAY: Chance shower. Milder. High: Mid-upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 50s.
THURSDAY: Cooler sun. Highs : mid 50s
FRIDAY: Rain late. Highs : Low 60s
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli