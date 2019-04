× Hartford Police investigate shots fired

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating shots fired in the area of Enfield Street and Mather Street.

According to police, the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital via private car.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

HPD Major Crimes Division investigating shots fired in area of Enfield St/Mather St. Victim transported to St. Francis Hospital via private vehicle. Condition unknown. Will update shortly. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 8, 2019