× Man charged after ring of Windsor Locks robberies

WINDSOR LOCKS — A man has been charged on Monday for robbing the Family Dollar Store at Dexter Plaza.

31-year-old Colin Theobald who was already in trouble with local police for robbing the same Family Dollar multiple times, was arrested again following additional robbery warrants.

Police say four robberies were reported at the store since last July and officers found Theobald as a suspect in each incident.

The most recent incident, a fifth robbery at the Family Dollar on March 25 is what put Theobald back on the authorities’ radar, resulting in his current arrest.

According to police, once brought in, Theobald provided credible evidence of committing to all five Family Dollar robberies. He also admitted to 6th incident at Casey’s Market in August of 2018, where authorities say a gun was implied.

Theobald has been charged with four counts of third-degree Robbery and four counts of sixth-degree Larceny with bond set at $50,000 for the Family Dollar cases.

For the Casey’s Market case, he has been charged with one count of first-degree Robbery and his bond was set at $150,000.

Theobald is being held in Windsor Locks police custody and is set to appear in court on Monday.