Metro North adjusting schedule due to construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Metro North announced changes to the New Haven line to accommodate construction plans.

This will begin Sunday April 14th and is expected to last to June 29th.

The construction being done on the tracks is designed to improve reliability of the railroad and to get the tracks ready for a higher speed service in the coming years.

Departing schedules have been adjusted, most schedules will increase anywhere time spent on the train from one to ten minutes. But with the trains expected to slow down through work zones extra time may vary depending on the time.

Metro North will reinstate schedules back to the original times after the completion of the construction.