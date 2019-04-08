Police investigating double shooting in Meriden; Shooter still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police are investigating a double shooting that took place on Grove Street this afternoon.

Meriden Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, the suspects had already fled the scene.

"Officers located several spent rounds in the road way and blood splatter, indicating a possible gunshot victim. A description of a fleeing vehicle was given and was ultimately determined to be the victim’s vehicle."

Police said that vehicle and occupants of that vehicle were stopped on Kensington Avenue, where it was confirmed that there were two gunshot victims within the vehicle.

"Officers rendered medical aid and transported the victims to Midstate Medical. Both of the victims were triaged and transported to Hartford hospital," police said.

Police said at this time, one of the victims has sustained life threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

As for the other victim, they were treated and released.

"A third-party in the vehicle has been detained for questioning and cooperating with police," police said.

Police said the names are not being released at this time.

Police said "witness information, led officer’s to 61 Washington Street, where it was believed that suspects may have retreated to. The residence was secured by officers and we are currently questioning individuals who had been located in the residence.," police said.

Police said it has been determined that this was not a random act of violence and that the parties were known to each other.

No other details have been released.