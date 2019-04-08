Serious motorcycle crash in Norwich leaves one man with critical injuries

TAFTVILLE — The Taftville Fire Department says one person was rushed to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in town.

Officials sat fire and rescue crews were called to Norwich Avenue on the report of a motorcyclist ‘down’. When they arrived, they found that the motorcycle hit the guard rail, and the operator was down an embankment with multiple critical injuries.

The operator was rushed to Backus Hospital where trauma doctors eventually made the call to have them taken to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar.

Police are investigating the crash.