Silver Alert issued for 3-month-old baby from Hartford

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-month-old baby from Hartford.

Kevin Dias was has been missing since April 7. He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie with red trim. The State Police Silver Alert lists Dias as a “missing child” and an “endangered runaway.” Police said Dias is white and hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hartford Police.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

This is a breaking story, please check back for more details as we learn them.