Stamford man arrested, charged with home invasion, assault

NORWALK — A Stamford man is being held on $1 million after being charged with a home invasion and assault.

Norwalk Police say around 8:30 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from a resident stating 46-year-old Alvin Collins had entered the home and pointed a gun at them.

When officers got to the scene, they learned the Collins had fled the scene in a car after trying to shoot one of the people inside of the home.

According to the victims, Collins pointed a gun at one of them, and pulled the trigger. Thankfully, the gun did not fire. Police say Collins then pistol whipped the second victim and began assaulting them on the floor. The first victim ran to the bathroom to call 911.

The second victim who was pistol-whipped was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say Collins was known to the victims.

Police say they were able to quickly obtain an arrest warrant. Collins turned himself in Monday morning to Stamford Police. He was then taken to Norwalk Police without any incident.

Collins is charged with home invasion and assault and is being held on $1 million bond.