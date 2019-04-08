× Legislative committee approves bill that could lead to legalizing marijuana sales

HARTFORD — A legislative committee approved a bill that could lead to legal recreational marijuana in Connecticut.

The Judiciary Committee voted on a bill that would outline a process for legalization and allow people who were previously convicted of marijuana possession to petition the courts to have their records erased.

As of 4:15 p.m., the vote unofficial tally stood at 21-19 in favor. The committee is 24 Democrats and 16 Republicans. The vote will close once the committee meeting ends. The bill and one voted on previously will have to be approved by both houses and signed by the governor.

A second bill seeks to clarify that employers don’t have to allow workers to possess, smoke or consume marijuana products, or perform their duties under the influence of cannabis.

The measures are among several making their way through the General Assembly this year. The process is likely to result with the crafting of a single legalization bill.

Three New England states, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine, have legalized recreational marijuana.