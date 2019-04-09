× 1 case of so called ‘Superbug’ reported in Connecticut

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the so-called ‘Superbug’ has reached Connecticut.

One case has been reported in Connecticut.

The CDC said “Candida auris is an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat. C. auris causes severe illness in hospitalized patients in several countries, including the United States. Patients can remain colonized with C. auris for a long time and C. auris can persist on surfaces in healthcare environments. This can result in spread of C. auris between patients in healthcare facilities.”

According to the CDC, most of the cases have been detected in the New York City area, New Jersey, and the Chicago area. Cases in the United States are a result of inadvertent introduction from a patient who recently was treated in a country where C. auris has been reported.