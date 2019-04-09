Cermony held for CT Trooper who assisted in the capture of suspect in brutal stabbing of NY teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trooper First Class Jason Cassavecchia was honored today at the state police headquarters for his work with his cruiser's license plate reader which ultimately lead to the discovery of a wanted person in connection with a homicide in New York City.

In the summer of 2018 Trooper First Class Jason Cassavecchia was on patrol when his license plate reader, also known as the LPR, got a hit for a stolen vehicle. Turns out inside the stolen vehicle was the wanted 12th suspect in connection with the brutal stabbing of New York's Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Troop Cassavecchia was the first to spot the stolen vehicle with the License Plate Reader.

The LPR are cameras located on state patrol cars that can scan up to three lanes of traffic and read about 1,200 license plates a minute. They are then compared to a database which help police look for stolen cars, stolen plates, wanted persons, a missing person, and unregistered or expired registration/license.

The state police have about 42 of these between the traffic and patrol units.