Clearer Wednesday with temps in the 50s

Posted 4:30 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, April 9, 2019

The weather dries out Wednesday and Thursday for the Hartford Yard Goats home opener.

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit late week, especially Friday and Saturday when temps pop back up into the 60s.

There is a chance for a few light showers Friday afternoon. Then a bigger chance for rain Sunday night into Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Some clearing after showers move out. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Milder. Chance PM showers. Highs : Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, warmer. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. Chance evening rain. High: Upper 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.