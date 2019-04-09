Clearer Wednesday with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather dries out Wednesday and Thursday for the Hartford Yard Goats home opener.

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit late week, especially Friday and Saturday when temps pop back up into the 60s.

There is a chance for a few light showers Friday afternoon. Then a bigger chance for rain Sunday night into Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Some clearing after showers move out. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Milder. Chance PM showers. Highs : Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, warmer. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. Chance evening rain. High: Upper 50s.

