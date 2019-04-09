× Disney bringing ‘Monsters, Inc.’ TV series to streaming service

Disney+ is officially adding some monsters to its growing lineup.

The company announced on Tuesday it will premiere a “Monsters, Inc.” spin-off TV series to on its forthcoming streaming service in 2020.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman are set to reprise their roles as monster duo Mike and Sulley in the new show, titled “Monsters At Work.”

The premise of the new show follows a character named Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), who is “an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley,” according to Disney.

The story picks up six months after the original film.

The show will introduce new monsters and feature returning favorites, like John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz.

Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Alanna Ubach have also joined the cast.

Disney+ is set to launch late this year and is billed as a family-friendly streaming destination, complete with original movies, series and documentaries, as well as properties from its vast library of content.

The company will end its partnership with Netflix this year in prep for the service’s launch.

Disney has already lined up shows from the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes for the service, positioning itself as a major competitor for streaming behemoth Netflix.