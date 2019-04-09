× Door-to-door meat salesman accused of sexually assaulting Pennsylvania girl

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A door-to-door meat salesman has been accused of having indecent contact with a 17-year-old girl while selling meat in York Township last month, according to York Area Regional Police.

Albert Burton Antrobus, 28, of Essex, Maryland, was charged with indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without the consent of other, burglary, and providing false identification to law enforcement in connection to the York Township incident.

Antrobus provided a false name, Kiesean Kanarcy, to police who stopped him and another man earlier in the day on March 8. At the time, the officer was responding to a 911 call from a person in the neighborhood who reported two suspicious persons were in the area selling meat. The officer let Antrobus and the other man go with a warning, police said.

Later, around 1:30 p.m., the 17-year-old victim reported two men approached her as she sat on the front porch of her home. They were selling meat, the victim said. Antrobus allegedly asked if he could show her samples of his wares inside her home, and the victim consented, police said.

The victim told police that once inside Antrobus began “flirting” with her, asking how old she was and if she had a boyfriend. The victim said she told him she did not have any money to buy meat, making the men agitated.

Antrobus then asked if he could use the bathroom, and the victim consented, police said. He then exited the bathroom, approached her, grabbed her by the wrist, and took her into a bedroom. He then unzipped his pants, took out his penis, and placed the victim’s hand on it, the victim told police.

The victim pulled her hand away and left the room. Antrobus followed, hugged her and groped her breast and buttock. The victim asked him to leave, and he consented.

Last week, Antrobus was stopped by police in Lebanon County, after several residents called police to report that he and another man were selling meat door-to-door. A check of criminal records revealed Antrobus was wanted out of Cumberland County on drug-related charges, and he was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking to await extradition.

Police said they traced the false name Antrobus gave to police and came up with no record. They traced an address he provided to Essex, Maryland, and eventually discovered Antrobus’ actual identification with help from officers in Baltimore County.

A search of Antrobus’ name revealed a “lengthy” criminal history, according to police. The victim was able to identify him from a photo lineup, police said, and the officer who stopped him in York also positively identified his photo.