Dry start to the day, showers move in for Tuesday evening

Posted 6:03 AM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, April 9, 2019

This morning starts off dry but don't put away the umbrella yet! Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s as we keep cloudy skies around. While much of the day will be free of any rainfall, we anticipate another round of showers in the afternoon (especially late-day into the evening).

The weather dries out Wednesday and Thursday for the Hartford Yard Goats home opener.

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit late week, especially Friday and Saturday when temps pop back up into the 60s.

There is a chance for a few light showers Friday afternoon. Then a bigger chance for rain Sunday night into Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance afternoon showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Some clearing after showers move out. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Milder. Chance PM showers. Highs : Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, warmer. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. Chance evening rain. High: Upper 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.