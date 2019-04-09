× Easter events around Connecticut

Easter is almost here! A sure sign of spring, and a fun holiday for any child who prizes chocolate bunnies!

Already, around Connecticut, there are some events you can do with your family!

Here are just a few:

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

April 12

An Easter Egg hunt in the dark! Bring the children and a flashlight and search for all the eggs and candy. All children ages 1-12 are welcome. Enjoy an evening of fun, arts and crafts, and games. Bring your camera and get your picture take with the Easter Bunny for free.

Forest Easter Egg Adventure

April 13 – 20

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

April 13

Mystic Aquarium

Easter Bunny Express

April 13 – 20

Railroad Museum of New England/Naugatuck Railroad Company

Egg Hunt

April 13

Wear your prettiest or funniest spring bonnet and come join the Easter Bunny. Make sure you take your child’s picture before or after the race to fill their baskets with chocolate eggs hidden in the park. Appropriate for children up to 10 years. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:30 a.m.

Easter EggStravaganza

April 13

Featuring a DJ, food trucks, a family fun zone, and the annual Children’s Easter Egg Scramble, and new this year is the Adult Sundown Easter Egg Hunt with raffles for great prizes.

Fairfield

Sunday Brunch with the Easter Bunny

April 14

Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort

There are many more Easter events that start this weekend for you and the whole family to enjoy!

Head to the CTVisit website to see a full list of events!