Easter events around Connecticut
Easter is almost here! A sure sign of spring, and a fun holiday for any child who prizes chocolate bunnies!
Already, around Connecticut, there are some events you can do with your family!
Here are just a few:
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
April 12
An Easter Egg hunt in the dark! Bring the children and a flashlight and search for all the eggs and candy. All children ages 1-12 are welcome. Enjoy an evening of fun, arts and crafts, and games. Bring your camera and get your picture take with the Easter Bunny for free.
Forest Easter Egg Adventure
April 13 – 20
Stamford Museum & Nature Center
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
April 13
Mystic Aquarium
Easter Bunny Express
April 13 – 20
Railroad Museum of New England/Naugatuck Railroad Company
Egg Hunt
April 13
Wear your prettiest or funniest spring bonnet and come join the Easter Bunny. Make sure you take your child’s picture before or after the race to fill their baskets with chocolate eggs hidden in the park. Appropriate for children up to 10 years. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:30 a.m.
Easter EggStravaganza
April 13
Featuring a DJ, food trucks, a family fun zone, and the annual Children’s Easter Egg Scramble, and new this year is the Adult Sundown Easter Egg Hunt with raffles for great prizes.
Fairfield
Sunday Brunch with the Easter Bunny
April 14
Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort
There are many more Easter events that start this weekend for you and the whole family to enjoy!