FOX 61 Launches The Real Story and Real People with Stan Simpson programming hour on Sunday Mornings

FOX 61 announced Tuesday the pairing of its popular public affairs programs, The Real Story and Real People with Stan Simpson, every Sunday morning beginning at 10:00AM, beginning on April 14th.

The Real Story, hosted by FOX 61 News Anchor/Political Reporter Jenn Bernstein and News Anchor/Reporter Al Terzi, can be seen Sundays at 10:00am, followed by Real People with Stan Simpson, hosted by Stan Simpson, at 10:30.

“Bringing these two shows together is a great way to give our viewers informative and impactful local content for a full consecutive hour,” said Bernstein. “Adding Real People with Stan Simpson to our Sunday lineup enhances our ability to bring more voices and perspectives into the ever-evolving political conversation in our state.”

The Real Story features interviews with Connecticut’s top federal, state and local leaders, discussing the most important issues facing the state. Recent guests include U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy, Governor Ned Lamont and members of the state’s congressional delegation. Real People with Stan Simpson reaches out to communities across Connecticut to talk to the people who make our state such an interesting and unique place to live.

“I’m looking forward to joining Al Terzi and Jenn Bernstein Sunday mornings in offering distinctive stories from the people who make a difference in Connecticut,” said Simpson. “Sundays just got a lot more interesting on Connecticut television.”

“We live in extraordinary political times, with intense debate over taxes, tolls, healthcare and other important issues,” said Liz Grey Godbout, FOX 61’s Vice President of News. “Our audience expects more, and The Real Story and Real People with Stan Simpson play an important role in presenting the many points of view on these critical and life changing topics.”