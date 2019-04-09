FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Man who witnessed Meriden shooting speaks out

One of the victims have been released from the hospital, but the other remains in critical condition.

Police said the victims and those responsible for the shooting near intersection of Grove Street and Union Street know one another.

After the shooting, much of the police activity was focused about a block from the shooting scene on a multi-family home at 61 Washington Street, where police were told whoever was responsible may be hiding.

FOX61 exclusively obtained a cell phone video of police as they were instructing the occupants of that home to come outside.

“On the ground. White hoodie, on the ground! White hoodie, on the ground, now! On the ground. Feet wide. Hands wide. Do not move,” said member of the Meriden Police Department in the video.

And, right on the corner of Washington St., and Grove St., a man working on his car watched one of the victims get shot outside of a car.