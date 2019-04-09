Free Cone Day is back at Ben & Jerry’s!
WEST HARTFORD — It may not be the prettiest of spring days out there today but there is something that can put a shine in your day!
Ben & Jerry’s is partaking in the ‘unofficial’ holiday that’s celebrated in scoop shops around the world!
They’ll be giving away free ice cream between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.! You can also head to their website to answer a trivia question to be entered to win a whole year of free ice cream!
Here are locations you can go to in Connecticut for your sweet treat:
- Ben & Jerry’s Canton, Canton Volunteer Fire & EMS | The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, Canton, CT
- Ben & Jerry’s Glastonbury, Friends of G | 41 Hebron Ave. Glastonbury, CT
- Ben & Jerry’s South Windsor, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk South Windsor, CT
- Ben & Jerry’s Old Saybrook, Connecticut Cancer Foundation | 19 Main St. Old Saybrook, CT
- Ben & Jerry’s Palisades, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson | The Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack, NY
- Ben & Jerry’s West Hartford, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | 5 1/2 S Main St, West Hartford, CT
- Ben & Jerry’s Catering, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Truck @ City Place, Hartford, CT