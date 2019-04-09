× Free Cone Day is back at Ben & Jerry’s!

WEST HARTFORD — It may not be the prettiest of spring days out there today but there is something that can put a shine in your day!

Ben & Jerry’s is partaking in the ‘unofficial’ holiday that’s celebrated in scoop shops around the world!

They’ll be giving away free ice cream between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.! You can also head to their website to answer a trivia question to be entered to win a whole year of free ice cream!

Here are locations you can go to in Connecticut for your sweet treat: