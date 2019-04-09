Free Cone Day is back at Ben & Jerry’s!

Posted 9:07 AM, April 9, 2019, by

Credit: Ben & Jerry's website

WEST HARTFORD — It may not be the prettiest of spring days out there today but there is something that can put a shine in your day!

Ben & Jerry’s is partaking in the ‘unofficial’ holiday that’s celebrated in scoop shops around the world!

They’ll be giving away free ice cream between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.! You can also head to their website to answer a trivia question to be entered to win a whole year of free ice cream!

Here are locations you can go to in Connecticut for your sweet treat:

  • Ben & Jerry’s Canton, Canton Volunteer Fire & EMS | The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, Canton, CT
  • Ben & Jerry’s Glastonbury, Friends of G | 41 Hebron Ave. Glastonbury, CT
  • Ben & Jerry’s South Windsor, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk South Windsor, CT
  • Ben & Jerry’s Old Saybrook, Connecticut Cancer Foundation | 19 Main St. Old Saybrook, CT
  • Ben & Jerry’s Palisades, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson | The Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack, NY
  • Ben & Jerry’s West Hartford, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | 5 1/2 S Main St, West Hartford, CT
  • Ben & Jerry’s Catering, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life | Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Truck @ City Place, Hartford, CT

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.