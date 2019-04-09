Jordan’s Furniture and Project Hope CT team up to make prom more affordable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Prom season is right around the corner.

It’s no secret that prom is pricey. A dress, shoes, accessories, plus a prom ticket can easily have you spending hundreds of dollars.

Project Hope CT is looking to helping teens and families offset the costs of prom. For nine years, the organization has been collecting dresses to give to hundreds of girls in the area.

Tuesday, Project Hope CT received a generous donation from Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven. The retailer dropped off 450 dresses to their ‘Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ Boutique.

“In this day in age it’s really expensive between accessories and prices can really be insurmountable. So for us to make this small donation so to speak...can make it affordable to everyone,” says Heather Copelas, Public Relations Manager Jordan’s Furniture.

Project Hope CT will have their grand opening on Saturday April 13th from 9AM-3PM. Their pop- up-shop is on 83 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT. Any Junior, Senior, or 8th grade student can get a dress for free. Students are required to bring a report card or student ID to receive a free dress.

If you have gently used dresses you would like to donate, you can drop them off at Executive Cleaners on 351 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT.